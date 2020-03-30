Community businesses raise more than $500,000 in COVID-19 relief for Rochester-area nonprofits

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A group of community businesses have partnered to provide financial support to Rochester-area nonprofits experiencing hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rochester Area Foundation, Mayo Clinic and United Way of Olmsted County have partnered to create a fund called "TOGETHER: Greater Rochester Area COVID-19 Community Support Fund."

According to a news release from the Rochester Area Foundation, all donations will be distributed to nonprofits in the grater Rochester area that "are able to demonstrate a community need, including how needs have changed or increased due to COVID-19, and how they plan to impact that need."

The Rochester Area Foundation said the businesses have been joined by other community partners, including: Think Bank, IBM, Pepsi Co., Lasker Jewelers and Rochester Sand and Gravel.

So far, the organizations have reportedly raised more than $500,000, with a goal of raising at least $1,000,000.

To donate, visit Rochester Area Foundation’s website or the United Way website.