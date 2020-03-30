Inmate at Moose Lake Correctional Facility tests positive for COVID-19

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. (KBJR) -- According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections (MNDOC), an inmate at the Moose Lake Correctional Facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

The inmate was tested last Wednesday after showing symptoms.

Officials say others who have come in contact with the inmate have been identified and placed in quarantine. It's unclear how many people that would be.

MNDOC personnel said the inmate has been separated from other inmates and staff.

One other inmate has also been tested at the facility. The results are pending.