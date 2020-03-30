Minnesota health officials report 576 COVID-19 cases, 51 in Olmsted County

(KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Monday morning that 576 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, which is up from 503 reported on Sunday.

MDH said 260 of those who tested positive no longer need to be isolated.

On Monday morning, the Department also reported that 10 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died in Minnesota.

Minnesota health officials said 56 people are hospitalized for the COVID-19 in the state, and 24 of those hospitalized are in the ICU.

For most people, COVID-19 does not require hospitalization.

The Minnesota Department of Health said about 18,822 tests have been administered in the state.

Health officials said 51 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Olmsted County. See the full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

