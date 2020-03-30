MN officials look at temporary hospitals; unemployment applications rise, amid rise in COVID-19 cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota officials are working on several fronts to mitigate the problems posed by the coronavirus outbreak. As of Monday, there are 576 COVID-19 cases statewide.

One of the plans is identifying vacant buildings that could be used as temporary hospitals for non-critical patients.

"Since that process started late last week, our team has assessed five sites, and they've affirmed three of those that could work and accommodate up to 500 beds. Their immediate goal is to identify space for 2,750 beds. 1,000 in the metro and 1,750 in greater Minnesota, said Joe Kelly, Minnesota Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director.

On Sunday, Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said there were 25 long term care facilities, with either residents or staff with COVID-19. That number grew Monday.

"We are now up to 31 of those facilities with at least one case. And I just want to remind you that we consider even one case in this congregate care setting to trigger an escalated response," Malcolm said.

The state is also in need of personal protective equipment (PPE).

"PPE continues to be a challenge PPE includes masks, gloves, gowns, hand sanitizer, and similar items," Kelly said.

People can donate PPE at several Salvation Army locations in Minnesota including Rochester.

On the jobs front, the state has now seen more unemployment applications since the middle of this month than in all of 2019.

"We have thus far as of last night received 239,263 new applications since March 16th," said Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove.

Also Monday, Grove announced a new system to accommodate the high number of applications.

"It's based on people can get excellent service and efficient service quickly. The way it works is if the last digit of your social security number is 0,1, or 2, we ask that you apply on Monday. If the last digit of your social security is 3,4, or 5 you should apply on Tuesday. And if the last digit of your social security is 6,7,8, or 9 you should apply on Wednesday. Ans we'll leave Thursday and Friday open for people who missed their assigned day," Grove said.

Also helping out, the federal government has extended unemployment benefits until Dec. 31st.

Despite the hike in unemployment, there's also a surge in job openings.

"And the top occupations continue to be the ones you might expect, nursing assistants, human and social services, registered nurses, customer service representatives, security guards, and personal care aid," Grove said.

Lastly, officials also made it a point to remind people that blood banks are still in need of donors.