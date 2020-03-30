Monday is National Doctors’ Day
(CNN) -- Monday is National Doctors' Day, the perfect opportunity to take a moment to say thank you to the doctors working tirelessly to help their patients.
The observance has been around since 1933, but this year it's especially poignant, although doctors are critical every day of every year.
Healthcare workers around the world are pulling long hours and risking exposure to COVID-19 as the nation and world deal with the crippling pandemic.
Monday is the chance to let your doctor know how much you appreciate their service.