River Flood Warning from MON 9:00 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT

River Flood Warning from MON 9:00 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Buffalo County
The National Weather Service in Chanhassen has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Chippewa River at Durand.
* from this evening to Friday evening.
* At 10:00 AM Monday the stage was 12.3 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by tonight and continue to rise
to near 14.0 feet by Wednesday morning.the river will fall below
flood stage by Friday morning.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet…The basements of businesses along the river
begin to flood.
&&