River Flood Warning from MON 9:00 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Buffalo County

The National Weather Service in Chanhassen has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Chippewa River at Durand.

* from this evening to Friday evening.

* At 10:00 AM Monday the stage was 12.3 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by tonight and continue to rise

to near 14.0 feet by Wednesday morning.the river will fall below

flood stage by Friday morning.

* Impact…At 13.0 feet…The basements of businesses along the river

begin to flood.

