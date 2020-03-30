River Flood Warning is in effect
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Buffalo County
The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Mississippi River at Winona.
* from late Wednesday night until further notice.
* At 7:45 PM Monday the stage was 11.3 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is expected with moderate flooding possible.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Thursday morning and continue
to rise to near 15.2 feet by Monday evening. Additional rises are
possible thereafter.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet…Prairie Island Park begins to flood. Pumping
operations are underway by the city of Winona, and dike patrols are
started.
&&