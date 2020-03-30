River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Winona County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Mississippi River at Winona.

* from late Wednesday night until further notice.

* At 7:45 PM Monday the stage was 11.3 feet.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is expected with moderate flooding possible.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Thursday morning and continue

to rise to near 15.2 feet by Monday evening. Additional rises are

possible thereafter.

* Impact…At 13.0 feet…Prairie Island Park begins to flood. Pumping

operations are underway by the city of Winona, and dike patrols are

started.

&&