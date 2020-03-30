Rochester Public Library staff can now answer your COVID-19 questions on new hotline

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Even though the Rochester Public Library is closed, residents can still feel connected through a new hotline that launched March 28.

The hotline is meant to be a local resource for residents to ask questions related to COVID-19. Staff is also available answer other library or general community questions. The staff is reportedly trained and eager to help to the community in this new way.

"We realized there was a need for some community information and 911 was inundated and the mayor's office was inundated," said Rochester Public Library Communications Director Karen Lemke. "We have trained staff that are able to share information that is vetted by librarians."

The hours for the hotline are 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. seven days a week. It is manned by 20 library staff. The number for the hotline is (507) 328-2822. The Rochester Public Library website also has other activities and resources to help the community during this difficult time.