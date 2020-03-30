“Slatterly Salute” brings Rochester residents closer

Slatterly Salute Flyer

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- During a time of social distancing and many staying indoors for a little while longer, human to human interaction has had to get creative. For the Slatterly Park neighborhood, that means coming together at 7 o'clock each evening for some fellowship.

The movement started in early March on social media asking neighbors to stay connected and have a nice talk on the sidewalk while standing six feet apart.

Naran Hulsing says, "I've actually met a couple of neighbors I didn't know from down the street and around the corner from before. So, that's actually kind of nice. It's nice to hear their stories and it's nice to connect with people, especially at this point when people are going through tough times."

