State says virus has claimed lives of 2 more Iowa residents

(AP) -- Officials say the coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of two more Iowa residents, raising the state death toll to six.

The Iowa Public Health Department says in a news release that it's been notified of 88 more positive COVID-19 tests, taking the state total to 424.

Nearly 6,200 people have tested negative for the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The two dead people were described as age 81 or older.

One lived in Linn County, the other in Washington County.