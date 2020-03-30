STAYING CONNECTED: How locals keep up with relationships while social distancing

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The first weekend of Governor Tim Walz's stay home order is in the books. However, so many Minnesotans across the state have been self isolating before the mandate was even made. With social distancing recommendations extended until the end of April, its becoming more work to keep up with relationships.

"We've never gone through something like this before," Brandie Jacobson said. "So, I think everybody is adjusting to it."

Let's face it: staying home, can be boring. Self isolating, can be lonely. For Colleen Worisek, its the weekly visits with her grandchildren that she misses the most.

"It's been really hard. I miss their hugs and cuddles," Worisek said. "I just miss them a lot. I worry about my mom, who's 95, I worry about her health too."

Worisek decided to get a little creative. One day she surprised the grand kids with a game of tic-tac-toe through their glass door.

"They enjoyed it," Worisek said. "I even got a hug and a kiss through the glass door."

Others use tools -- sometimes literally-- in their back pocket.

"A lot of texting and snapchatting," Sarah Lynn said. " I just downloaded zoom which I didn't know about until a week ago."

"I couldn't imagine living 20 years ago. You don't have facetime or zoom," Brandie Jacobson said. "You'd probably be way more isolated."

Jacobson adds she spend a lot of time on snapchat. She's also facetimed her friends to play cards online together.

In 2020, its easier than ever to instantly connect, while still keeping a six foot distance.

"My parents live in Nebraska and we facetime them almost daily," Jacobson said.

"Its kind of fun," Lynn said. "Its like we are together, but we're not."

To see more way how the community is connecting click here, and add how you're doing the same.