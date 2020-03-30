Sunny start but more wet weather is on the way

Following a gloomy and wet weekend, we couldn't have asked for a better way to start the week! Plenty of sunshine today and warm temperatures, making it the warmest day of 2020 in Rochester!

Hopefully you were able to get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather but if you missed out on today, you'll have another chance for some sunshine tomorrow. Then we'll kick-off April on a wet note as rain returns on Wednesday.

Wednesday showers are looking light and scattered, our best chance for some widespread rain is Thursday evening into Friday. Cooling temperatures on Friday could even cause some rain/snow mixing in the evening.

Temperatures will be staying seasonable (or even a little bit above) throughout the week, and sunshine will return for the weekend.

Have a great week!