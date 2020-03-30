Survey ranks Minnesota as the least-stressed state

(KTTC) -- Minnesotans are the least-stressed bunch in the country, for the fourth year in a row.

That's according to WalletHub, which ranked all 50 states based on sleep, hours worked per week, job security and more.

The survey found on average, Minnesotans get the most sleep and have the highest median credit score.

Minnesota also ranked in the top five in health, low divorce rates, and the percentage of people living below the poverty line.

North Dakota, South Dakota and Iowa followed Minnesota as the states with the least amount of stress.

Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Arkansas and West Virginia topped the list as the most-stressed states in the country.