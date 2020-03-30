Virus outbreak at Iowa care facility has infected 21 people

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- An outbreak of the coronavirus at an eastern Iowa long-term care facility has infected 21 residents and employees.

The outbreak at the Cedar Rapids facility has contributed to a recent surge of infections in Linn County, which on Monday became the county in Iowa with the most cases.

Linn County Public Health spokeswoman Heather Meador would not identify the affected facility, saying that could jeopardize the privacy of its residents.

She said state and local public health officials were working with the facility's corporate owner to monitor the situation, including the health of residents and safety of employees.

In all, 424 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa.