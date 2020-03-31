Crash in Blue Earth county kills motorcyclist

NEAR MANKATO, Minn. (KTTC) -- A motorcycle rider is dead following a collision north of Mankato.

According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, the motorcycle, going south on County Road 5 collided with a northbound truck pulling a trailer at the intersection of 231st Lane at 3:19 p.m. Tuesday.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. That person's identification is being withheld pending family notification.

The crash remains under investigation by the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office with help from the Minnesota State Patrol.