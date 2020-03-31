Fire breaks out at storage shed in Dexter

DEXTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Firefighters responded to a fire at a storage shed in Dexter late Monday night.

According to Dexter Fire Chief Caleb Howe, the shed was engulfed and a 100-pound LP cylinder was popping.

The Chief said the first call came in around 11:15 p.m. It happened in the 100 Block of North Main Street.

According to Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik, Dexter Fire responded again around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday to put out hot spots.

The Sheriff says there is no estimate of damage. The cause of the fire has not been determined yet.

Dexter Fire, Grand Meadow Ambulance and the Mower County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol were at the scene.

No one was hurt and no one was inside at the time.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshals Office will be responding for investigation.