Free food boxes being offered to local families in need

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- There is help if you are struggling to fill your pantry during the coronavirus pandemic.

More than a dozen local non-profit organizations are distributing food to local families in Rochester.

Free 30-pound boxes of food will be available for pickup at various school locations. Each box has enough to feed a family of four for a week.

Boxes are available from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday morning at Gage Elementary School, Sunset Terrace Elementary School, and John Adams Middle School.

From 12:30 to 2 in the afternoon, boxes are available at Riverside Central Elementary School, Mayo High School, and Willow Creek Middle School.

To ensure the safety of volunteers and residents, drivers must stay in their vehicles when they arrive at each location. Each family is allowed to pick up one box.