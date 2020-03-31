“Like I got hit by a bus,” Minnesota couple talks COVID-19 recovery

(KARE) -- A rural Minnesota couple is sharing their experience with COVID-19.

At first, Annette Bremer thought she had the flu.

"I just had a dry persistent cough throughout the day, and that was different," she said.

Symptoms hit Bremer on March 11.

"She sat down in her easy chair and said, I feel like I got hit by a bus," said her husband Larry Bremer.

When the symptoms didn't go away, and breathing became difficult, Annette was hospitalized for two days and tested positive for COVID-19.

Then, Larry tested positive too. His symptoms were much milder -- fatigue and lightheadedness -- which he actually had before Annette got sick.

"Our hope is people really take serious the stay-at-home mandate, because this is why. You could be walking around and not even realize you've been sick," Annette said.

Annette and Larry are in their late-50s, and they live in rural Martin County -- which now has 23 confirmed cases of coronavirus -- and two deaths. Proof that rural areas are getting hit.

The Bremers don't know where they got it. They have not traveled outside their rural area. And their eyes were opened about how easily it can spread.

"The Department of Health asked me to put together a list of people I've been in contact with, the list was well over 100 people," Larry said.

