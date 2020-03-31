March goes out like a lamb

High pressure remains in control across the region today, setting the stage for a bright and tranquil end to the month of March today. While temperatures won't be quite as warm as the amazingly comfortable upper 50s and lower 60s enjoyed in the area Monday, we'll still manage to reach the lower 50s which is a couple of degrees above the seasonal average. East winds will be very light throughout the day, making for a picture-perfect weather picture for our Tuesday.

Warmer air will begin to work its way into our area as we start the month of April Wednesday, but a few brief, light rain showers will be possible, especially in the morning hours as the storm system responsible for pulling in that warm air approaches from the west. We'll have a few peeks of sunshine later in the day with only a slight chance of redeveloping showers. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the lower 50s with a brisk southeast breeze.

Thursday looks a little warmer, but also a little breezier and a little wetter with more widespread rain expected, mainly in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 50s. Southeast winds will occasionally reach 25 miles per hour.

Colder air will pour in for Friday as a cold front pushes through the region with periods of rain likely through the day. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s, but it will feel cooler than that thanks to gusty, raw winds.

After a sunny, but cool Saturday with highs in the upper 40s, we'll warm a little Sunday with sunshine early and rain chances look to hold off until later in the day and for the evening hours. High temperatures for Sunday and most of next week will be in the 50s.