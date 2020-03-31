Mayo Clinic says chemotherapy treatments will continue

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Mayo Clinic sent out a reminder on Tuesday to patients who are scheduled to receive chemotherapy.

Mayo Clinic said some patients in Rochester who are scheduled to receive chemotherapy believe their appointments have been canceled, even though they have not.

“For patients who have chemotherapy appointments, please keep your appointment unless your care team contacts you to reschedule. We are working diligently to ensure that there are no disruptions in chemotherapy," Mayo Clinic said in an email.

Earlier in March, Mayo Clinic announced that it would be deferring elective that can be deferred for eight weeks or more due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayo Clinic said it would be reaching out to patients directly to update them if their appointments needed to be changed.