Minnesota reports 629 cases of COVID-19, 12 deaths

(KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday morning, bringing to the total who have tested positive in Minnesota to 629.

Of those who have tested positive, the Department of Health said 288 no longer need to be isolated.

MDH reported on Tuesday two more Minnesotans have died from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 12 in the state. According to Minnesota Health officials, the Minnesotans who died after testing positive for COVID-19 were between the ages of 58 and 95.

The Department said about 19,780 tests have been completed in Minnesota.

Of the total confirmed cases in the state, the Department said 277 of those who tested positive have been between the ages of 20 and 44, 209 have been between 45 and 64 years old, 123 have been ages 65 or older, 17 have been between 6 and 19 years old and three have ranged from less than a year old to 5 years old.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 remained at 56 on Tuesday morning, the same number reported on Monday. MDH also reported that 26 patients were in the ICU as of Tuesday morning.

MDH said to date, 112 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in the state.

The Department reported that the age range of the patients who have been hospitalized in Minnesota is between 6 years old and 95 years old, and the median age is 63.

Health officials have said that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

Fifty-three people have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 in Olmsted County as of Tuesday. See a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county, and more information here.