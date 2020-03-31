MN congresswoman to host webinar explaining how small businesses can get assistance

(KTTC) -- There are now federal loans available to help small businesses dealing with the impact of COVID-19.

Minnesota congresswoman Angie Craig (DFL) is holding a webinar at 6:30 Tuesday evening, discussing available assistance.

The recently passed CARES Act, a $2 trillion coronavirus relief package signed last week, includes federal loans for small businesses.

Congresswoman Craig is being joined by representatives from Minnesota's Small Business Administration office and the Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Click here if you would like to register for the briefing.