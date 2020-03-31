Rochester park amenities suspended to protect community

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- We are four days in to Governor Walz's 'stay at home' order and the warming weather has many gravitating toward the outdoors. That's just fine according to the governor, as long as you adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Rochester's Director of Parks and Recreation Paul Widman said the city suspended certain outdoor amenities until further notice for the safety of the community. "We have removed all the rims from the basketball courts, all our tennis courts are locked, all of our playgrounds have signs posted."

Walz's executive order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people does give law enforcement the authority to issue citations. However, Rochester Police Department Lt. Tom Faudskar said officers are taking more of an educational approach during this time, and reminding people why it is so important to stay inside.

Widman wants to remind people there is a light at the end of the tunnel. "Sacrifice now so we can enjoy later, and hopefully that time will come sooner if everybody will participate, and do their part."

Widman also said folks can still enjoy nearly 100 miles of paved trails across the city despite the suspension of the other amenities.