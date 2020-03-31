River Flood Warning until SAT 1:00 PM CDT

River Flood Warning until SAT 1:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Buffalo County
…Flood Warning now expected to end Saturday afternoon…The Flood
Warning continues for
The Chippewa River at Durand.
* until Saturday afternoon.
* At 9:00 AM Tuesday the stage was 13.5 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river will continue rising to near 14.0 feet by
after midnight tonight. The river will fall below flood stage
Friday evening.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet…The basements of businesses along the river
begin to flood.
* Impact…At 12.5 feet…River Street in downtown Durand begins to
flood.
&&