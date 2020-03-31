River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Houston County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at La Crosse.
* from Thursday morning until further notice…Or until the warning
is cancelled.
* At 3:15 AM Tuesday the stage was 10.8 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Thursday morning and continue
to rise to near 13.2 feet by Monday morning. Additional rises are
possible thereafter.
* Impact…At 12.3 feet…Water begins to inundate Nelson Park in the
Town of Campbell.
&&