Rochester community service officers deliver grocery orders to at-risk residents

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Community Service Officers with the Rochester Police Department are teaming up with a Rochester grocery store to help at-risk members in our community.

The partnership with Cub Foods allows officers to deliver food and supplies to people who can't leave their homes, according to a news release from the City of Rochester.

The release said Parking Control Officer Janet Schofield realized that during the stay-at-home order, many older and at-risk residents would find it difficult to buy groceries. The City said she then reached out to Cub Foods Manager Joseph Thompson.

“Community Service Officers may not be the first ones that come to mind when you think of the local COVID-19 response, but they’re making an immense impact on the lives of these residents,” said Police Chief James Franklin in a news release. “For Janet to come up with this idea and have Parking Control help the community in this way is fantastic. They deserve a huge thank you for this and their everyday work.”

The service is available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

To use the service, you fill out an instacart order here, choose "Curbside Pickup" and then enter "PD" for the first name and "Delivery" for the last name. Cub Foods will call customers once it receives their orders, the City said.