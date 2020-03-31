Spring showers to kick-off April

We're closing out March with another beautiful spring day, but rain showers aren't too far behind. Clouds will build in tonight and a weak wave of energy will bring in some morning sprinkles. After those wrap up by midday, we'll dry out but stay mostly cloudy for the day.

A strong cold front will bring heavier showers to the area Thursday evening. Rain will continue through most of Friday, and as the cold front passes through our temperatures will drop rapidly. Because of that, there could be a bit of rain/snow mixing overnight making for some slick roadways Friday night.

After the cool down on Friday and Saturday, temperatures will gradually begin to rise and we could even reach the 60s by next Tuesday!