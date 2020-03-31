Students say University of Minnesota shortchanged refunds

(AP) -- Students, regents and some state lawmakers have criticized the University of Minnesota for shortchanging students with a refund of only $1,200 for room and board after having to move off campus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A semester roughly costs a student more than $5,000 for a combination of student housing and meal plans.

The Star Tribune reported students have filed petitions and State Rep. Pat Garofalo is drafting a bill that would require Minnesota colleges and universities to refund 90 percent of students' unused room and board expenses.

Garofalo acknowledged colleges and universities may be in a budget bind, but said it's wrong for them to place the burden on their students.