What is your grocery store doing to combat the spread of germs? Hy-Vee shares

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Businesses of all kinds are employing new sanitation efforts in an attempt to help "flatten the curve."

That includes grocery stores that can see hundreds of visitors a day.

"We're spending a lot of time in our entryway, keeping our entryway clean. Also spending time sanitizing our grocery carts every day to just help control any type of virus or germ spread," said Chad Hartogh, Hy-Vee West Circle Drive Store Director.

Hartogh said last week the grocery chain set up protective barriers at the registers to block germs between cashiers and customers.

"To help keep the public safe and our employees safe. One of the big things that we did is install a plexiglass barrier. Just temporary to help create that extra safety, to protect our cashier and customers on those closer interactions," Hartogh said.

Hy-Vee also has signs on the floor that instruct people to stand 6 feet apart at the check out line.

"To make people aware to stay outside of people's personal space, and the circles are an easy nonchalant reminder," Hartogh said.

Hatogh said customers have shared their gratitude to employees for their efforts.

Philip Giarranta is one of them.

"I've noticed cleaning at the self serve registers, and then the protective glass between the consumer and the employee. These employees are working hard so they deserve to be protected. I think they're doing a great job, I love Hy-Vee," Giarranta said.

The chain also has a special hour, from 7 to 8 a.m., so pregnant women and adults over 60 years old can have extra space to shop.

As a show of appreciation, Hy-Vee is giving employees a 10 percent bonus for hours worked from March 16th to April 12th.

Hartogh said the chain is patiently waiting for things to go back to how they used to be.

"We look forward to the day, where we can get back to business in a new normal kind of way," Hartogh said.