FDA wants heartburn meds off the market due to contamination

(AP) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is telling drugmakers to immediately pull a type of heartburn drug off the market due to contamination with a chemical that may cause cancer.

Companies have recalled dozens of lots of Zantac and related drugs due to the issue. And the FDA previously said patients could continue taking the drugs because the risk was low.

But regulators said Wednesday that levels of the chemical increase over time, especially when the drugs are stored at higher temperatures.

Many companies, including the maker of Zantac, already removed their products from U.S. stores.

By MATTHEW PERRONE

AP Health Writer