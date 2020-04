Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Allamakee County

Forecast information for

Mississippi River at Lansing.

* At 9:15 AM Wednesday the stage was 12.6 feet.

* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river will rise to near 15.4 feet Wednesday morning.

* Impact…At 14.9 feet…River water back flows into Hogan Park by

the sewer by-pass.