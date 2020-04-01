Minnesota reports 17 deaths due to COVID-19, 689 cases

(KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Wednesday morning that five more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the state total to 17.

MDH said 689 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and of those who tested positive, 342 no longer need to be isolated.

Sixty-one people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Olmsted County, MDH said. See the full list how many cases have been reported in each county here.

MDH said those who tested positive in the state have ranged from 4 months old to 104 years old, and those who have died were between the ages of 58 and 95.

The Department said as of Wednesday morning, 21,191 tests have been completed in the state.

Health officials are also providing a breakdown of how individuals who tested positive were likely exposed to the virus.

According to MDH, 30 percent of those who tested positive are believed to have been exposed through community transmission, 21 percent from known exposure to a case of COVID-19 and 15 percent from international travel. See the full breakdown here.

The Department of Health said as of Wednesday, 54 people are hospitalized in the state for COVID-19, and 27 are in the ICU.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Health will be providing updates on Minnesota's response to COVID-19 at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. You can watch the news briefing live on KTTC and on our website.

