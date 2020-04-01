Several Chances for April Showers This Week







We're starting the month of April today with more of the mild weather we've been enjoying in recent days, but also with some of the showers that April is known for. As a storm system from the west slowly approaches the region, extra clouds and shower chances will move into the area from time to time while gusty southeast winds will work to draw in that warmer air. We'll have a few light rain showers this morning with a little snow mixing in at times early in the day. We'll have a few breaks of sunshine at times in the midday and afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 50s. Those southeast winds will reach 25 miles per hour at times, adding a slight chill to the air.

After a dry and seasonably mild night that will feature overnight temperatures in the lower 40s, we'll have occasional peeks at the sun early Thursday before rain chances return in the afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 50s thanks to a mild, but gusty southeast breeze that will occasionally reach 30 miles per hour.

A potent cold front will sweep through the region early Friday, producing widespread rain across the area while colder air blows in from the northwest on raw winds and temperatures fall from the mid and upper 40s to the 30s by the late afternoon. Light snow will mix in late in the day and for the evening, but little if any accumulation is expected late Friday evening.

Saturday looks like the driest day of the next week with cool sunshine expected throughout the day and afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid and upper 40s and a lighter breeze.

There will be a chance for some light rain showers Sunday, but that will be very late in the day and in the evening. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s which is typical for early April.

Temperatures will be even warmer early next week while the weather pattern remains active meaning we'll have chances for occasional rain in the area for Monday and Tuesday. A few thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches from the west. Ahead of that front, the warmest air mass of the season will build northward into the region and high temperatures will likely be in the mid to upper 60s.





