River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Goodhue County
…Flood Warning now expected to end further notice…The Flood
Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3.
* from Tuesday morning until further notice.
* At 8:15 AM Saturday the stage was 679.5 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 680.5 feet.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Tuesday morning and continue
to rise to near 681.1 feet by early Friday morning. additional
rises are possible thereafter.
&&