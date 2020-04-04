River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Goodhue County

…Flood Warning now expected to end further notice…The Flood

Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at Red Wing .

* from Thursday evening until further notice.

* At 8:15 AM Saturday the stage was 12.7 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to near flood stage

Thursday evening.

* Impact…At 15.0 feet…The city of Frontenac and Bay City begin

flooding.

* Impact…At 14.3 feet…Lock and dam 3 may end operations.

* Impact…At 14.0 feet…Low lying areas and some roads along the

river begin to experience flooding.

&&