River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Goodhue County
…Flood Warning now expected to end further notice…The Flood
Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at Red Wing .
* from Thursday evening until further notice.
* At 8:15 AM Saturday the stage was 12.7 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to near flood stage
Thursday evening.
* Impact…At 15.0 feet…The city of Frontenac and Bay City begin
flooding.
* Impact…At 14.3 feet…Lock and dam 3 may end operations.
* Impact…At 14.0 feet…Low lying areas and some roads along the
river begin to experience flooding.
&&