River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Allamakee County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at McGregor.

* until further notice…Or until the warning is cancelled.

* At 9:45 AM Saturday the stage was 17.4 feet.

* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river will continue rising to near 18.9 feet by

Tuesday evening. Additional rises may be possible thereafter.

* Impact…At 19.0 feet…Flooding of some residential areas begin.

&&