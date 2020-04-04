 Skip to Content

River Flood Warning is in effect

Updated
Last updated today at 8:10 pm
10:21 am Weather Alerts

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Allamakee County

The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at McGregor.
* until further notice…Or until the warning is cancelled.
* At 9:45 AM Saturday the stage was 17.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river will continue rising to near 18.9 feet by
Tuesday evening. Additional rises may be possible thereafter.
* Impact…At 19.0 feet…Flooding of some residential areas begin.

&&

kttcweather

Related Articles

Skip to content