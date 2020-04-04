Rochester Public Transport suspends fare during COVID-19 pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester Public Transit announced new protocols for its bus system, in an effort to protect the health of its drivers and passengers.

Starting Saturday, RPT is suspending fare collection aboard all buses and routes. Its also requiring all passenger to board and exit the bus using the rear door.

"These actions are being taken to protect the health of our whole community and keep our passengers and drivers safe," a press release from the city of Rochester stated. "By strictly following public health guidelines to keep at least six feet away from any person that does not reside in your home, RPT is doing its part to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Rochester."

According to the press release, passengers who use a wheelchair or need to use a ramp to board the bus should continue to use the front of the door.

Additionally, there are a few routes that use smaller vehicles with a single door. No fare will be collected on those route either, and passengers will be asked to board and then move directly to their seats.

The new requirements will be expected until April 30.