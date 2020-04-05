Pinewood Elementary staff parade around students homes a day before distance learning begins

ROCHESTER Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester Public Schools begins "Distance Learning" on Monday.



On Sunday, staff at Pinewood Elementary School put on a car show to let students know they miss them.

Staff put on the parade and rode around neighborhoods where students live.

There were more than 10 cars that cruised down the street, with homemade signs hanging out of the cars, and words written on windows.

Some of the signs said "PW kids are the best", "we miss you," and "we heart our students."



Staff cheered and honked horns to let students know they are at the top of their minds.

Elsbeth Hartman, special education teacher, said this event is a way to lift spirits as they begin teaching online.

"It's hard we really miss our kids a lot. Pinewood is just a small school so we're a family here so not being able to see them is difficult. Today we are driving around all of the Pinewood boundaries, and we are going to say hi to our students, we start learning tomorrow online and we are just excited to see everybody and say hi," Hartman said.