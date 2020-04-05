River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Goodhue County
…Flood Warning now expected to end further notice…The Flood
Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3.
* from Wednesday morning until further notice.
* At 8:00 AM Sunday the stage was 679.7 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 680.5 feet.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Wednesday morning and continue
to rise to near 680.7 feet by Thursday evening. additional rises
are possible thereafter.
&&