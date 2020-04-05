River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Goodhue County

…Flood Warning now expected to end further notice…The Flood

Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3.

* from Wednesday morning until further notice.

* At 8:00 AM Sunday the stage was 679.7 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 680.5 feet.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Wednesday morning and continue

to rise to near 680.7 feet by Thursday evening. additional rises

are possible thereafter.

&&