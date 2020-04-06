A mild, but unsettled start to the week

The warm air mass we enjoyed over the weekend is hanging around to start the workweek today, but it looks like clouds and showers will be part of our weather picture. A storm system well to our west is drawing in this warmer air while it also works to produce clouds and sparse, light rain showers. The best chances of rain in most spots will be during the afternoon with a stray thunderstorm or two possible later in the day on the Iowa side of the border. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid and upper 50s with a moderate southeast breeze.

A gusty, mild southwest breeze will continue to blow in warm air and temperatures will soar into the upper 60s to lower 70s with the help of sunshine. A few isolated showers and perhaps a stray thunderstorm will be possible, especially in the afternoon, triggered by the passage of a cold front through the Upper Mississippi Valley.

Another cold front will move in for Wednesday, bringing a chance for some light rain showers. Peeks of sunshine will help temperatures reach the low to mid-50s, but there will be a gusty, cool northwest breeze that will add a chill to the air.

Cooler air will pour into the area for Thursday on gusty, raw northwest winds. High temperatures Thursday will be in the mid-40s with wind chill values in the 30s.

Friday is looking bright and cool with slightly lighter winds and high temperatures will again be in the mid-40s and it looks like the rest of Easter weekend will be a bit cool for this time of the year. A few light rain showers will be possible late Saturday with a few snowflakes mixing in at times later Saturday night followed by sunshine and brisk winds for Easter. High temperatures Sunday will be in the mid-40s and it looks like we'll spend most of next week in the same temperature range.