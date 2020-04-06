CORONAVIRUS CHRONICLES: Alyssa Ustby, Lourdes Girls Basketball

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Alyssa Ustby has never slacked off. Not now, not then, not ever.

It's part of what made her a McDonald's All-American Game nominee, a future North Carolina Tar Heel, and one of the best basketball players in the state of Minnesota. So she's not letting the coronavirus stop her on the relentlesss pursuit of her goals.

"I've made the conscious effort to get up early in the morning, workout, shoot some hoops in the driveway, and spend time with family" she said. "Just trying to make these days as productive as possible, just like they would be if this virus wasn't going around."

Last month, the coronavirus very likely ended Ustby's high school sports career mid-shootaround at the State Basketball tournament. It's a pain that still resides in her heart to this very day.

"I don't think I'll ever be able to get over not being able to capitalize on our season, but I understand the situation and the circumstance that the MSHSL was put in, and I respect their decision," said Ustby. "It's really been hard and I'll always think about what could have been."

What could have been has become fuel for Ustby's competitive fire. For someone used to workouts, practice, and organized competition, her competitve spirit has never been higher.

"I'm so eager to get on any court, whether that's out at UNC or here in the driveway playing aginast my brothers," she said. "I just want to win so bad because of that missed opportunity that got taken away from us earlier."

The mark of Ustby that truly sets her apart from the others isn't her incredible athletic ability or unrelenting work ethic -- it's the head on her shoulders.

"The silver lining I've found is being able to spend time with your family. I think that's a very overlooked concept," she said. "I'm just grateful that my family is all safe and healthy."

But make no mistake about it -- Ustby biggest focus is to win, and to win big at that.

"Gosh, I don't want to jinx it, but I want to win a NCAA Championship," she said.

Still finidng a way to get things done, thank you Lourdes' Alyssa Ustby for being on this edition of the Coronavirus Chronicles.