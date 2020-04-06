Donations needed: Local organizations team up to help families in need

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Family Service Rochester is partnering with Rochester Public Schools and Families First to help area families with necessary household items.

Family Service Rochester is collecting donations for in-demand household items such as toilet paper, cleaning wipes and spray, hand soap, laundry soap, dish soap, diapers, wipes and personal hygiene products.

Families in need of these items can receive them by contacting their social worker/case manager.

Family Service said monetary donations are preferred and those interested can donate at the Family Service Rochester website by selecting incidentals for families in the donate form.

Donations of new, unopened items can be dropped off in the entry way at Family Service Rochester South, 1625 Hwy 14 E. from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Family Service asks that only requested items be donated.

Contact Family Service Rochester with questions at 507-287-2010.