FINANCIAL RELIEF: Local small businesses receive funds

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- This is a devastating time for so many small businesses across the country and here, in Olmsted County. Monday, brought hope for some of those struggling -- as the first of potentially millions of dollars were distributed to local business owners.

"Today is a good day," Sterling State Bank Rochester Market President Lonny Hickey said. "We are being able to give out the first funds. We worked tirelessly over the weekend."

A good day indeed. Hollandberry Pannekoeken owner Tasos Psomas was the first recipient of funds from Sterling State Bank after applying for the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program last week.

"I haven't told them yet," Psomas said. "So, I'm really excited to call them and tell them its going to be okay."

Those are the words Psamos can't wait to tell his employees at the restaurant. He says the past month has been surreal.

"Nobody has ever experienced this," Psamos said. "We don't know what tomorrow is going to bring, we don't know how we are going to pay things. Everyone's on edge. We don't get to see or talk to people."

Since the applications opened last week, more than 100 businesses in the region applied.

"We're going as fast as we can to get money back into the community," Hickey said.

Buy RV Sell RV owner Kim Coker was among the dozens of applicants.

Buy RV Sell RV located in Oronoco is closed at the moment. Owner Kim Coker hopes to use his loan to pay his employees during the closure.

"This is getting into the busiest part of our season...," Coker said. "So, it's been pretty devastating with the traffic flow."

Among other things, the funding will help Coker pay his 10 employees.

"I probably would have paid them out of my personal pay, so it avoided me from doing that," Coker said.

While Buy RV Sell RV is closed at the moment, Coker is confident it'll come out on the other side. In fact, the COVID-19 pandemic show similarities to what his business went through in 2008 when the market crashed.

"RV went down about nine percent that year and its about the same now," Coker said.

The struggle for local business is far from over, but funds do offer a sigh of relief. Starting over is something familiar for Hollandberry Pannekoeken.

Hollandberry Pannekoeken reopened with a new location in downtown Rochester Sept. 2019.

"We just got reopened again in September," Psamos said. "I was talking to the staff last week and they were like, well at least we know how to do this, everyone knows how to reboot again."

Applications will be accepted until June 30.

"They are struggling and if we can help them in any way, help them get food on the table, help their employees get food on the table," Hickey said "It feels good to be able to do that."

"It's gonna get better. This isn't the end. We are gonna beat this," Psamos said. "We're Minnesotans, we're Americans, we're gonna get through this. The day will come will come when we will be able to get back to work and get back to our normal lives and hopefully it will be soon."

Sterling State Bank says of the 10's of millions of dollars it has dedicated to the program, more than half will be allocated for Rochester.