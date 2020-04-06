“I am recovering from testing positive for COVID-19;” MN woman shares experience

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- A St. Paul woman is sharing her experience with the world after testing positive for COVID-19.

I tested POSITIVE for COVID-19. I’m stuck at home fighting this virus but my coworkers, friends, and families are... Posted by Mackenzie Hedge on Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Mackenzie Hedge, 23-year-old registered nurse, shared a post on Facebook April 1st detailing how she felt while battling the virus.

"My symptoms started on March 22nd. Initially it started with like being really tired. And not really wanted to do anything and usually, I'm a really get up and go type of person," Hedge said.

Hedge said the virus made her feel dizzy and light headed.

"I also got flu-like symptoms, so the chills and the fever. I also got this weird rash on my leg, and I was short of breath when I tried walking one day," she said.

As a nurse, she was aware of certain symptoms, but one issue she experienced was unexpected.

"And also I did lose my sense of smell, which is one of the newer symptoms that they had reported was common for COVID-19 so that was not fun," Hedge said.

Three days before Hedge took her COVID-19 test, she took her temperature at home, one day it was 100 .6 degrees, an hour later 101.1. The next day it was 102.4 degrees. She said she endured 11 days of a temperature over 100 degrees.

She said having to drive herself to the take the test was not a good experience.

"Driving to the testing site was one of the worst parts about being sick because I felt so miserable that day," Hedge said.

Two days after the test she received an email saying her results were in, and a phone call from a health care worker telling her she was positive.

Hedge said outside of work, she only had came in close contact with three people. Two of those people are her roommates. All three have been asymptomatic, but were also required to quarantine.

She has no idea where she would have contracted the virus.

"The only place I had been was work or one or two grocery stores," Hedge said.

Moving forward, Hedge wants people, especially individuals her age to take this virus seriously.

"We are the only vaccine quote-unquote right now. I know that's what Governor Walz just said. So just trying to protect each other, wearing our masks, washing our hands and keeping safe distances."

UPDATE: My health is back, and today I was cleared by the MN Department of Health. I look forward to returning to work... Posted by Mackenzie Hedge on Monday, April 6, 2020

On Monday, following KTTC's interview with Hedge, she informed us, the MN department of Health has cleared her, and she is able to leave home.

Health officials will continue to monitor her condition.