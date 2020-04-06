Minnesota launches discrimination hotline to fight COVID-19-related racism

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KBJR) -- Minnesota has launched a new discrimination hotline aimed at fighting racism related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Governor Tim Walz, the state has recently seen a rise in reports of discrimination toward the Asian American community.

Walz said he hopes this new hotline will reinforce the Minnesota's efforts to protect civil rights.

“Minnesotans are resilient people who support their neighbors when the going gets tough,” Governor Walz said. “As Asian Americans in Minnesota report heightened cases of discrimination amid COVID-19, my message is clear: Viruses don’t discriminate, and neither do we.”

“There’s a distinct pattern in our nation’s history of increased discrimination during uncertain and trying times, of needing someone to blame,” Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan said. “This is unacceptable and, as Minnesotans, we must work to break this cycle.”

The hotline is toll-free and will allow those who either experienced or witnessed any discrimination to report the incidents to the Minnesota Department of Human Rights.

The hotline number is 1-833-454-0148.

You can also click here to submit and complete an online form.