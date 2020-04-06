Minnesota reports 51 new COVID-19 cases, 115 hospitalized

(KTTC) -- Minnesota health officials reported on Monday that 51 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the state total to 986.

Of those who tested positive, 470 no longer need to be isolated, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

MDH said about 28,128 tests have been completed in the state.

The Department reported that 96 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Olmsted County, and two people have died. Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

MDH reported one more COVID-19 related death on Monday, bringing the death toll to 30.

According to the Department, 115 people are hospitalized in Minnesota due to COVID-19, and 57 patients are in the ICU.

MDH said those who have been hospitalized in Minnesota with COVID-19 have been between the ages of 6 and 98 years old, with a median age of 63.

Health officials have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

MDH is reporting that 33 percent of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota were likely exposed through community transmission within the state.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to join MDH during their daily COVID-19 media briefing call at 2 p.m. on Monday. You can see the full media briefing live on KTTC and on our website.