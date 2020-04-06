Minnesota to ensure workers comp to responders with COVID-19

(AP) -- The Minnesota Legislature will reconvene Tuesday to pass a bill to ensure that first responders and health care workers who contract COVID-19 qualify for workers compensation without having to prove that they contracted the disease on the job.

Legislative leaders announced the agreement late Sunday.

Minnesota's count of confirmed cases rose to 986 on Monday, up 51 from a day earlier. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Minnesota rose by one to 30.

As of Monday 115 patients were hospitalized, up 11 from Sunday, with 57 in intensive care, up nine from Sunday. Minnesota health officials said 470 people who tested positive no longer need to be isolated. Read more here.

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press