Minnesota veterans can now apply for COVID-19 relief grants

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Starting Monday, the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs is accepting applications for financial assistance from Minnesota veterans financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release from Gov. Tim Walz, $6.2 million in funding was included in the COVID-19 response package that the Legislature passed in March.

The news release said the Department will award one-time financial relief grants of $1,000.

“Our veterans—those who raised their hand to serve our country—deserve our support during this challenging time,” Walz said in a news release. “I encourage all veterans who may be struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for a grant.”

“We are grateful to Governor Walz and the Minnesota Legislature for their support of Minnesota Veterans in the recently enacted Emergency Response package,” MDVA Commissioner Larry Herke said in the news release. “Minnesota Veterans have served our country in many past conflicts, so it is only right that we support them now during this challenging time.”

According to the news release, eligible applicants must be:

1. A veteran or the surviving spouse of a deceased veteran as defined by Minnesota Statute 197.447;

2. A Minnesota resident, and;

3. Negatively financially impacted by COVID-19.

The news release said to apply, do the following:

To apply for the Disaster Relief Grant, contact your local County Veterans Service Officer or MDVA Field Operations Representative at FO.MDVA@state.mn.us or apply online here.

To apply for the Special Needs Grant, contact your local County Veterans Service Officer or MDVA Field Operations Representative.

To identify or contact your local CVSO, go here. Find more information here.