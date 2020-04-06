Near 70-degrees Tuesday; Flurries late this week

Temperatures on Tuesday will be some of the warmest temperatures we've experienced so far in 2020. Highs will warm into the middle and upper 60s with partly sunny skies in the afternoon. So areas could get close to 70-degrees by the late afternoon! Winds will be strong out of the south during the morning and will eventually shift to a northwesterly wind by the afternoon. A frontal boundary will move through during the afternoon and could spark a couple of isolated showers across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. Current model guidance doesn't suggest very widespread showers on Tuesday.

Showers will be in the forecast for Wednesday and into the weekend. Shower activity will be a little more widespread and organized on Wednesday. Rainfall accumulations will be near a tenth to a quarter-inch in most areas. Temperatures will drop Thursday with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s with a chance for flurries. No accumulating snow is expected at this time.

High temperatures will be a little up and down this week. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be above average with temperatures dropping into the middle and lower 40s for highs Thursday and Friday. We'll jump back to the lower 50s on Saturday before returning to the lower 40s and upper 30s on Sunday and Monday.

Enjoy the 60s on Tuesday!

Nick